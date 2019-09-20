Die Nominierungen für die 26. Verleihung des Silmo d´ Or sind bekannt gegeben worden. Auf der Website der SILMO finden sich die Designer und Hersteller, die im Jahr 2019 durch besondere Kreationen und Innovationen aufgefallen sind. Die Auszeichnung wird seit 1994 verliehen.
Kategorie „Technische Innovation Brillenfassung“:
- Dokomotto Lunetterie de France für „Collection Nature“
- Freisicht für „Avantgarde“
- L’Amy für „McLaren Super Series“
- L’Amy Technologies für „Hyperion“
- OBE für „Space Screws“
Kategorie „Kinder“:
- Blanc … für „Ariane“
- Caroline Abram für „Mini Dear“ de Tete a Lunettes
- Cogan für „Zoobug Butterfly“ – Mondottica
- Ki et La für „Ours’on“
- Opal für „Tartine & Chocolat TC AA153“
Kategorie „Sehbrille – Fashion Trend“:
- Azzaro für „AZ30271“ – Grosfilley
- Chloe für „CE2743“ – Marchon
- Maje für „MJ1023“ – Mondottica
- Marni für „ME2631“ – Marchon
- Victoria Beckham für „VB2106“ – Marchon
Kategorie „Sonnenbrille – Fashion Trend“:
- Carrera für „Carrera Facer“ – Safilo
- Karl Lagerfeld für „KL309S“ – Marchon
- On Aura tout Vu für „Bronze C01“ – Tonysame
- Sonia Rykiel für „Endless Summer“ – L’Amy
- Victoria Beckham für „VB605S“ – Marchon
Kategorie „Sport“:
- Demetz für „Clip & Dive“
- Julbo für „Rush“
- Red Bull Spect Eyewear für „Flow“ – Michael Pachleitner Group
- Smith für „Attackmagmtb“ – Safilo
Kategorie „Vision“:
Kontaktlinsenhersteller:
- Cooper Vision für „MiSight 1 Day“
- Johnson & Johnson Vision für „Acuvue Oasys Transitions“
Brillengläser
- Abeye für „Lexilens“
- Essilor für „Essilor Eyezen Start“
- Hoya für „Hoyalux Myself“
- Novacel für „Variovid Volterra“
- Transitions Optical für „Transitions Signature Gen8“
Kategorie „Material & Equipment“:
- BBGR für „Lumiz 100“
- Essilor für „Eyeviz 300“
- Nidek für „ARK-F“
Kategorie „Sehbrille – Eyewear Designer“:
- Aoyama Optical (Factory 900) für „RF-064“
- Jacques Marie Mage für „Tristan“
- Monogram Eeyewear für „MNSO 010“
- Special’ Eyes für „Drive“ Collection Brett
- Tarian für „Graphic“
Kategorie „Sonnenbrille – Eyewear Designer“:
- Caroline Abram für „Divine“
- ic! berlin für „Bellevue“
- Stealer für „Finger Frame“
- Nathalie Blanc Paris für „Maman“
- Tarian für „Sacre Coeur“
Kategorie „Low Vision“:
- Axos für „Snow 12“
- Eschenbach Optik für „Vario Digital“
- Voxiweb für „Voxione“
Die Preisverleihung findet am 28. September im Pavillon d’Armenonville statt.